Hancock County farm house catches fire

BASCO, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out Wednesday morning in the basement of a farmhouse at 1875 E Co Rd 1000 near Basco, Illinois, in rural Hancock County.

Carthage Fire Chief Kody Horn said his department was dispatched at 8:27 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:40 a.m. to visible flames.

Horn said the fire was contained in the basement near the HVAC system. The HVAC system was deemed to be the cause of the fire, Horn said.

Horn added that this was the second time in two weeks that his department responded to a fire at this location, but he said the two fires were unrelated. Horn said the first call was due to a grass fire that spread to a garage, destroying the building.

Horn said neither fire was suspicious and no injuries were reported in both cases.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.