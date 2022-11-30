Hancock County farm house catches fire

CFD handles a structure fire.
CFD handles a structure fire.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASCO, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out Wednesday morning in the basement of a farmhouse at 1875 E Co Rd 1000 near Basco, Illinois, in rural Hancock County.

Carthage Fire Chief Kody Horn said his department was dispatched at 8:27 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:40 a.m. to visible flames.

Horn said the fire was contained in the basement near the HVAC system. The HVAC system was deemed to be the cause of the fire, Horn said.

Horn added that this was the second time in two weeks that his department responded to a fire at this location, but he said the two fires were unrelated. Horn said the first call was due to a grass fire that spread to a garage, destroying the building.

Horn said neither fire was suspicious and no injuries were reported in both cases.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Two wanted for Zales theft
Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft
Over the past month, three businesses have opened their doors in downtown Carthage and Chamber...
Carthage sees new life as more businesses open downtown
New EMS Director begins work
New EMS Director begins work
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66

Latest News

QND Lady Raider Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) QND Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent
FAFSA Workshop looks to navigate changes
Changes made to federal college financial aid application
Community theatre needs your help to keep families warm this winter
Community theatre needs your help to keep families warm this winter
Candlelight vigil
Palmyra funeral home to hold candlelight vigil for deceased loved ones