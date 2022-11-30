Hospital Report: November 30, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Ruth Elizabeth Cole, 91, of Hull, IL, passed away November 28 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Susan Tuter, age 57, of Quincy, died November 28 at her home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Thompson Poore, age 88, of Quincy died on November 29 in Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Fred G. Bichsel, age 77, of Quincy, died November 28 at the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Kathryn Virginia Wilkerson, 98, of Hannibal, MO, passed away November 28 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 29th, 2022

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 29, 2022

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 29, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 28th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 27th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 28, 2022

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 28, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 26th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 25th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 23, 2022

Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 23, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 22nd, 2022

Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.