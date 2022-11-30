Hospital Report: November 30, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Ruth Elizabeth Cole, 91, of Hull, IL, passed away November 28 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Susan Tuter, age 57, of Quincy, died November 28 at her home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Thompson Poore, age 88, of Quincy died on November 29 in Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Fred G. Bichsel, age 77, of Quincy, died November 28 at the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Kathryn Virginia Wilkerson, 98, of Hannibal, MO, passed away November 28 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

