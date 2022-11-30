Palmyra funeral home to hold candlelight vigil for deceased loved ones

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Celebrating the holidays can be difficult if you have lost a friend or family member. That’s why a local funeral home wants to help you get through it.

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Missouri, is hosting their annual Candlelight Memorial.

The ceremony will feature holiday music and a candlelight vigil for people to take time during this busy season to honor loved ones who have died.

Funeral director Anna Gottman said even if your family member or friend died a while back, it’s important to remember them.

“Grief is such a hard thing for everybody and everybody deals with their grief differently,” Gottman said. “But with the holidays, it’s generally a lot harder time of year for those who lost someone. This gives them that moment to really reflect and think about it, and also just remember and think about the good things too,”

The memorial is at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Gottman asks that you call (573) 769-2233 before you attend.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.