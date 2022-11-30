Quincy daycare hopes to relocate after concern with neighborhood crime

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy daycare owner said some parents don’t feel safe bringing their kids to the preschool and now their plans to relocate have been halted.

Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool has been located in the former Washington School in Quincy for the last three years.

Director Carl Douglas said there have been multiple shots fired in the neighborhood in the last year and a half.

“There were some gunshots about two blocks out where the children had to be escorted inside,” Douglas said.

He hoped to rezone the building to rent out space to other businesses, one would have been a sober living house, but the city council denied that request Monday night.

“We’re not being able to get to everyone because not everyone feels they’re safe, even though I’m safe, everyone that works here feels safe. But not everyone feels safe bringing their children here,” Douglas said.

Douglas said they have a secure building with cameras on the inside and outside of the facility. You can’t have access to the building without someone letting you in and it’s gated.

Cassie Taylor said she’s been bringing her son to this daycare for almost two years and she’s always felt safe.

“I think it’s pretty safe. I haven’t seen any kids run out or anything and they haven’t lost any kids, no kids have gotten hurt severely or anything, so I don’t really see the big issue,” Taylor said.

Other parents like Lizzie Moon said the daycare staff communicates if there is ever an issue.

“There’s people right at the door and you have to give them a code when you get in, so I think they’re very well at making sure it’s safe and they let us know when there’s things going on,” Moon said.

Douglas said as for what’s next, he is unsure, but he does know they will remain open.

“We will have to be here because we won’t have the finances to be able to move somewhere else right now,” he said. “But we’re just going to have faith that we can make do with what we have.”

“They said, whatever happens, they would always find a way to give us care for our kids. So no one will be left without care,” Moon said.

