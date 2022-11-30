Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery

John Resor
John Resor(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Quincy man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated domestic battery, with 10 concurrent years on two separate counts of aggravated battery.

On Oct. 13, a Pike County jury found John E. Resor guilty of the three charges and not guilty on another count of aggravated battery.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren and Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes represented the state in the case.

Deputy Steve Snyder from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was the lead investigator in the case.

“I want to thank all the people who worked hard on this case,” Boren said. “The Pike County Sheriff’s Department did great work, as always. But special thanks goes out to the good Samaritan who stepped into a bad situation at just the right moment. Without the help of that person, this situation would have been much worse.”

Resor has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.

