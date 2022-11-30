Road Closure on 23rd and Harrison

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 30, Harrison Street between 23rd and 24th Streets will be closed for repairs.

The road is expected to be finished by 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Officials said the road closure in Quincy may impact your morning commute and to look for alternate routes.

The city asks you to keep an eye out for workers in the area as well.

