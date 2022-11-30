Roller coaster ride of temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather pattern is active with some pretty strong, warm-ups, and then some pretty strong cooldowns. It is a roller coaster ride of temperatures that mini amusement parks would be jealous of.

What goes up must come down (Max Inman)

We will see temperatures Thursday morning in the low 20s to upper teens across the region. Wind will shift out of the south on Thursday and that will begin a bit of a warm-up for us. Temperatures on Thursday back up toward more normal numbers in the mid-40s. A nice, strong, southerly breeze will begin to usher in even warmer temperatures on Friday to near 60. But don’t worry if you like cold weather those nice warm temperatures on Friday will come crashing down again. You know the saying if you don’t like the weather in the Midwest wait five minutes and it’ll change.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.