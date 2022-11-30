University of Missouri announces new scholarships

COLUMBIA, Mo (WGEM) - The University of Missouri announced three new scholarships for nonresident students for the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships aim to make it more affordable for students in neighboring states—particularly border counties—to attend MU.

”We’re pleased to expand scholarship opportunities to highly deserving nonresident students, particularly those who live in neighboring states,” said Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kim Humphrey. “MU remains number one in affordability among public flagship universities in neighboring states, and these new scholarships demonstrate our commitment to keeping a Mizzou degree affordable.”

The Tiger Border County Award 1 is a $21,500 award for incoming first-year, nonresident students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents who live in a county bordering the state of Missouri. The award is automatic to those who qualify and renewable for up to four years based on meeting renewal criteria.

To qualify for this award, students must have a 3.8 or higher cumulative high school GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and reside in a county bordering Missouri. This award cannot be combined with other MU grants or scholarships.

The Tiger Border County Award 2 is a $17,000 scholarship for incoming first-year, nonresident students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents that live in a county bordering the state of Missouri. The award is automatic to those who qualify and renewable for up to four years based on meeting renewal criteria.

To qualify for this award, students must have a cumulative high school GPA between 3.25 and 3.79 (on a 4.0 scale) and reside in a county bordering Missouri. This award cannot be combined with other MU grants or scholarships.

The Columns Award starts at $15,000 for incoming first-time, nonresident students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents. The award is renewable for up to four years based on meeting renewal criteria.

For this award, nonresident undergraduate first-time college students are automatically screened upon admission. Scholarships are awarded based on a holistic review of criteria including, but not limited to, geography, legacy status, and overall academic record. This award cannot be combined with other Mizzou grants or scholarships.

For more about scholarships offered at MU, prospective students can visit the University’s website.

