WGEM Sports Breaking News: Wednesday (Nov. 30) QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Makayla Knoblauch And Mattison Norris Earn AVCA All-American Recognition

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their All-American honors just a few moments ago and two members of the Quincy University volleyball team received honorable mention recognition for the first-time school history. Senior Mattison Norris and graduate student Makayla Knoblauch were selected to the team. The talented duo were also named to the AVCA All-Region teams back on November 23.

This is the third honor the two Lady Hawks have earned for their outstanding performances on the court this past season. They were selected to the D2CCA All-Region team as well.

The 2022 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division II All-America Committee: Chuck Waddington of Angelo State University (Chair), Tia Brandel-Wilhelm of Ferris State University, Christa Cooper of the University of New Haven, Chris Herron of Washburn University, Gretchen Krumdieck of Georgia College, Laurie Lokash of Slippery Rock University, Mika Robinson of Rollins College, and Jonathan Scott, Point Loma.

--QU/AVCA Release

