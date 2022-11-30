WGEM Sports Breaking News: Wednesday (Nov. 30) QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Makayla Knoblauch And Mattison Norris Earn AVCA All-American Recognition

Knoblauch And Norris Continue To Make History At Quincy University
QU Hawks Setter Makayla Knoblauch Receives AVCA All-American Recognition
QU Hawks Setter Makayla Knoblauch Receives AVCA All-American Recognition
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their All-American honors just a few moments ago and two members of the Quincy University volleyball team received honorable mention recognition for the first-time school history. Senior Mattison Norris and graduate student Makayla Knoblauch were selected to the team. The talented duo were also named to the AVCA All-Region teams back on November 23.

This is the third honor the two Lady Hawks have earned for their outstanding performances on the court this past season. They were selected to the D2CCA All-Region team as well.

The 2022 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division II All-America Committee: Chuck Waddington of Angelo State University (Chair), Tia Brandel-Wilhelm of Ferris State University, Christa Cooper of the University of New Haven, Chris Herron of Washburn University, Gretchen Krumdieck of Georgia College, Laurie Lokash of Slippery Rock University, Mika Robinson of Rollins College, and Jonathan Scott, Point Loma.

--QU/AVCA Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs NLI With Maryville University

Sports

WGEM Sports Breaking News: Tuesday (Nov. 29) QU Announces Three New Recruits Set To Join The Lady Hawks Basketball Program

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks Excited About Three New Recruits Headed To Campus Next Fall

Sports

QU Hawks Play Host To Lewis University At Pepsi Arena On The GLVC Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Quincy University Hawks Tip-Off Against Lewis University At Pepsi Arena In GLVC Basketball Action In The Gem City

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Soar Past Lewis University On The Pepsi Arena Hardwood

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Camp Point Central Panthers Venture To Mount Sterling To Open The (2022-23) Season Against The Hornets of Brown County On The IHSA Prep Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Panthers Open The (2022-23) Basketball Season In Mount Sterling Against Brown County

Sports

Camp Point Central Panthers Tip-Off Against Brown County On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) QND Lady Raiders Head Basketball Coach Eric Orne Offers Thoughts On Tonight’s Road Game Against The Lady Wildcats Of Western

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Head Basketball Coach Eric Orne Offers Thoughts On Tonight's Conference Opener Against Western

Sports

QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Eric Orne Offers Insight On Tonight's Game Against Western

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) Western Illinois University Wide Receiver Naseim Brantley Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference As “Newcomer Of The Year”

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Wide Receiver Naseim Brantley Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference

Sports

Western Illinois Football Players Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST