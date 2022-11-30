WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Lia Quintero Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Truman State University Bulldogs

High Scoring Lady Raiders Forward Headed To The GLVC Ranks Next Year In Kirksville, Missouri
Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Lia Quintero Signs NLI With Truman State
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Longtime QND Lady Raiders Head Soccer Coach Mark Longo understands the goal scoring ability that forward Lia Quintero possesses. Over the past two seasons, he’s seen the talented forward scorch the IHSA soccer nets for 70 goals against opponents QND has faced across the region. That record-setting pace produced by the multi-sport standout was probably one of the top qualities that had college recruiters so excited about Lia’s future playing on the next level.

Earlier today, Quintero finalized her recruiting decision and signed her National Letter of Intent with Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. The Lady Bulldogs finished (1-6-5) on the Great Lakes Valley Conference pitch last season and (3-6-7) overall. TSU head coach Mike Cannon has been at the helm of the program since 1993. At this point, Lia is very excited about her decision to join the Lady Bulldogs next fall in the GLVC ranks and offered a little insight after her signing ceremony at “The Pit” came to a close. We’ll have the story...

