WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

QND Defensive Anchor Headed To The GLVC Ranks Next Year
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another member of the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders soccer program signed a National Letter of Intent earlier today at “The Pit!” QND senior Eva Dickerman was in the NLI spotlight with her family and friends looking on just after 1:30 p.m. at 10th & Jackson. Dickerman signed with Maryville University where she’ll have a chance to join her sister (Maddie) on the pitch next season with the Saints. Maddie Dickerman (QND Grad) is a junior Defender on the Saints soccer team. She joined another QND product, senior (MF/Forward) Erin Barnes, who helped MU post an impressive (6-0-6) slate in on the GLVC pitch this past fall. The Saints were (12-3-6) overall under head coach Lori Chalupny, so Eva will be in good hands when she reaches the collegiate ranks next year.

After her signing ceremony came to a close, Eva took timeout to offer a few additional details on why she selected Maryville University. We’ll have the latest...

