WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another member of the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders soccer program signed a National Letter of Intent earlier today at “The Pit!” QND senior Eva Dickerman was in the NLI spotlight with her family and friends looking on just after 1:30 p.m. at 10th & Jackson. Dickerman signed with Maryville University where she’ll have a chance to join her sister (Maddie) on the pitch next season with the Saints. Maddie Dickerman (QND Grad) is a junior Defender on the Saints soccer team. She joined another QND product, senior (MF/Forward) Erin Barnes, who helped MU post an impressive (6-0-6) slate in on the GLVC pitch this past fall. The Saints were (12-3-6) overall under head coach Lori Chalupny, so Eva will be in good hands when she reaches the collegiate ranks next year.

After her signing ceremony came to a close, Eva took timeout to offer a few additional details on why she selected Maryville University. We’ll have the latest...

