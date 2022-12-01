Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 1st, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Emily Akers
Jaclyn Lansing
Ryan Grawe
Justin Wood
Savannah Ramsey
Aiden Steffen
Kaleb Fenton
Abby Reno
Mark Hirner
Roy Casey
Kathy Oenning
Kennedi Fisher
Matthew Hurt
John Mickelson
Hannah Muegge
Pamela Hise
Malissia Attly
Aiden Knowles
ANNIVERSARIES
Steve & Debbi Kirchner
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.