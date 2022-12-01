Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 1st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Emily Akers

Jaclyn Lansing

Ryan Grawe

Justin Wood

Savannah Ramsey

Aiden Steffen

Kaleb Fenton

Abby Reno

Mark Hirner

Roy Casey

Kathy Oenning

Kennedi Fisher

Matthew Hurt

John Mickelson

Hannah Muegge

Pamela Hise

Malissia Attly

Aiden Knowles

ANNIVERSARIES

Steve & Debbi Kirchner

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.