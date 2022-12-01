Businesses prepare for 32nd annual Puttin’ on the Glitz

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Small businesses in Lee County, Iowa, are gearing up for all the fun that comes with the annual Puttin’ on the Glitz event.

The manager of Simply Home Boutique and Antiques, Sam Ford, is expecting a full house during the Main Street Keokuk Puttin’ on the Glitz event.

Ford the event brings in a lot of money for the business.

“It’s pretty exciting because usually you can’t walk in here,” said Ford.

Ford has been working as the manager of Simply Home Boutique and Antiques for about two years, but she isn’t the only person looking to make some cash this weekend.

The boutique features work from 19 other vendors as well.

“Some of them are retired nurses, you know retired people and just housewives, whatever,” Ford said.

To attract more people to the shop during Puttin’ on the Glitz, Ford is tempting customers with free wine, beer and snacks.

Main Street Keokuk has also arranged a scavenger hunt throughout the 29 participating stores to keep customers spending in stores for longer period of time.

Main street Keokuk’s Kira Kruszynski said she wants people to shop local everyday, but Puttin’ on the Glitz allows small business to attract more people to their stores than usual.

“Especially during the holidays, we wanna remind folks to shop locally, first shop their small locally owned business before they go elsewhere and Puttin’ on the Glitz is a really great way to do that,” said Kruszynski. “At this point because we’ve been doing this for 32 years, Puttin’ on the Glitz has really kind of become a community tradition.”

While Ford is hoping to make a good amount of money from the event, she too wants to see all of the participating businesses come out of the holiday shopping event successful.

She said she loves Keokuk and is ready to see so many people in the community gathered in one place.

“My goal is for everybody to do good every month, it could be in January or in December,” said Ford.

Puttin’ on the Glitz takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, along Main Street in Keokuk.

Kruszynski said guests can purchase $10 raffle tickets to be entered to win more than $1,000 in gift card prizes.

Proceeds of the raffle will go toward the construction of the Great River Player’s courtyard.

