Culver-Stockton College students prepare for a trip out of the country

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Students at Culver-Stockton College are leaving at 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on a 10-day trip to Guatemala and Belize.

This trip is a part of the colleges experiential learning program.

The program gives students an opportunity to do hands on learning outside of the classroom.

“The premise is, you can learn about those things in the classroom, but it’s better if you can learn about them right there on sight,” said Culver-Stockton College Liberal Arts & Sciences Chairman Scott Giltner. “Shrink the distance in what you’re studying and how you’re studying it.”

Giltner, another professor and 20 of their students will explore and learn the countries environmental history.

They’ll learn about the volcanoes, coffee plantations, marine habitats, coral reefs and the rain forest in Belize.

“I know it’s going to be eye opening for this trip, just going to be a little bit of a culture shock, but we’ve been learning about this throughout the 12 weeks, about the culture down there, what they do, and the political stuff down there as well,” Culver-Stockton College Senior Abbigale Done said.

The college has 2 additional experiential learning trips planned.

They’ll be going to St. Louis and Boca Raton, Florida, to continue the college’s mission for their students.

“We’re trying to really mesh the academic learning with what they’re going to be experiencing later in life,” Giltner said.

The trip costs each student $4,000, but Culver-Stockton helps the students pay for their trip through donations and scholarships.

The students on the Guatemala, Belize trip will return Dec. 14.

To learn about Culver’s travel abroad program, visit here.

