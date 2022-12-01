Mount Sterling’s 2022 Winter Festival Happening This Friday

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, uptown Mount Sterling is one place to go this Dec. 2.

Main Street is already decked out with a massive tree for the 2022 Winter Festival put on by Action Brown County. Executive director Alex Geisler said they will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Santa Clause, a business decorating contest and more.

“We’ll also be having a candy cane scavenger hunt,” Geisler said. “So many of the shops will have an inflatable candy cane in them. You go around and find them, post them on social media and you can win a Shop Local gift basket. So, that’s something adults can take part in.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m.

