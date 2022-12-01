Mount Sterling’s 2022 Winter Festival Happening This Friday

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, uptown Mount Sterling is one place to go this Dec. 2.

Main Street is already decked out with a massive tree for the 2022 Winter Festival put on by Action Brown County. Executive director Alex Geisler said they will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Santa Clause, a business decorating contest and more.

“We’ll also be having a candy cane scavenger hunt,” Geisler said. “So many of the shops will have an inflatable candy cane in them. You go around and find them, post them on social media and you can win a Shop Local gift basket. So, that’s something adults can take part in.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m.

Here’s more info.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Two wanted for Zales theft
Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft
CFD handles a structure fire.
Hancock County farmhouse catches fire
Over the past month, three businesses have opened their doors in downtown Carthage and Chamber...
Carthage sees new life as more businesses open downtown
New EMS Director begins work
New EMS Director begins work

Latest News

Bulletproof vests purchased with ARPA money.
Brown County board allocates $1.2 million in ARPA funds to departments
Brown County board allocates $1.2 million in ARPA funds to departments
Brown County board allocates $1.2 million in ARPA funds to departments
Illinois lawmakers prepare to vote on SAFE-T Act cleanup bill
Illinois lawmakers prepare to vote on SAFE-T Act cleanup bill
Mount Sterling’s 2022 Winter Festival Happening This Friday
Mount Sterling’s 2022 Winter Festival Happening This Friday