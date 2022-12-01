Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce to induct two into Business Hall of Fame

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce is set to induct two local business leaders into their Business Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Oakley Lindsey Center.

This year’s honorees are Carl W. Richards of Richards Electric Co. and C. David Nuessen of Quincy Metal Fabricators Inc. Nuessen also was mayor of Quincy from 1977 to 1985.

A release from the Chamber of Commerce hailed the pair for demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, ethics and vision.

“This years’ honorees exemplify excellence and have made remarkable contributions to our community on so many levels”, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bruce Guthrie said in the release.

The Business Hall of Fame was started in 2006 to honor current and past business leaders, businesses and organizations who have made important contributions to the Quincy area business community.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting/Business Hall of Fame Ceremony is open to the public. Tickets for the ceremony and lunch are $35 per person.

Reservations are required by Jan. 13, 2023.

