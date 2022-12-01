Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April according to employee

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond has store closing signs posted in the store.

This comes after the Quincy location was spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures.

There are signs that say “20% off everything” and “Entire store on sale.”

A Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond Associate said the store is still receiving new inventory, but is expected to permanently close by April.

The worker said no other information has been shared with local employees at this time.

WGEM hasn’t yet been able to confirm this information with their corporate office.

