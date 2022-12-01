Slightly warmer today, near 60° tomorrow before cold front arrives

Wind speeds will increase through the morning and afternoon. Wind gusts of 23 to 30 mph will be...
Wind speeds will increase through the morning and afternoon. Wind gusts of 23 to 30 mph will be possible.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is a little colder than yesterday morning, as temperatures are in the teens to low 20s. With those cold temperatures, clear skies and light winds overnight, you may have some frost on your car this morning. Satellite images show some mid to upper-level clouds streaming into the area from the west. These clouds are in response to a weak shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) that is moving through the plains. Therefore, the morning will start off partly sunny but dry. Skies will then clear into this afternoon from west to east leading to sunshine for the rest of the day. A nearby high pressure system will start to move eastward today. This will cause our winds to switch around to the south. Wind speeds will increase through the morning and afternoon. Sustained winds of about 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 23 to 30 mph will be possible. Those southerly winds will transport slightly warmer air into the area. Macomb will see a high near 39° while the rest of the Tri-States will be in the low 40s. That is a little closer to normal for this time of year. The breezy winds will make it feel a little colder than it actually is though.

Tonight will start off with clear skies before some clouds start to move back into the area. It will still be breezy with gusts of 25 to 28 mph. Due to the increasing clouds and continued breezy southerly winds, nighttime lows will be noticeably warmer. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

A cold front will move through the Tri-States late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning. Before that front arrives, tomorrow will be unseasonably warm. Our southerly winds will continue and will enhance leading to a fairly windy day. Wind gusts of 34 to 40 mph will be possible. These winds could knock over trash cans, blow away/knock over Christmas decorations and could knock down some small tree limbs. Increasing moisture will lead to increasing clouds. Skies will start off partly sunny, then turn more mostly cloudy. Even with those clouds in place, the windy conditions will help to warm temperatures to near 60°. The cold front is then expected to arrive between about 11 PM tomorrow night and 1 AM Saturday morning. We are not expecting any precipitation from this front, expect for the chance of just a few sprinkles. The front will certainly drop our temperatures though. The warmest part of Saturday will happen around midnight. Therefore, we are looking to have a midnight high in the low 40s. Then, temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s before rebounding ever so slightly into the 30s for Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery
CFD handles a structure fire.
Hancock County farmhouse catches fire
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April according to employee
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Quincy daycare hopes to relocate after concern with neighborhood crime
Quincy daycare hopes to relocate after concern with neighborhood crime

Latest News

Temps warm to near 60 degrees Friday
Roller coaster ride of temps
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning