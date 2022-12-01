Slightly warmer today, near 60° tomorrow before cold front arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is a little colder than yesterday morning, as temperatures are in the teens to low 20s. With those cold temperatures, clear skies and light winds overnight, you may have some frost on your car this morning. Satellite images show some mid to upper-level clouds streaming into the area from the west. These clouds are in response to a weak shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) that is moving through the plains. Therefore, the morning will start off partly sunny but dry. Skies will then clear into this afternoon from west to east leading to sunshine for the rest of the day. A nearby high pressure system will start to move eastward today. This will cause our winds to switch around to the south. Wind speeds will increase through the morning and afternoon. Sustained winds of about 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 23 to 30 mph will be possible. Those southerly winds will transport slightly warmer air into the area. Macomb will see a high near 39° while the rest of the Tri-States will be in the low 40s. That is a little closer to normal for this time of year. The breezy winds will make it feel a little colder than it actually is though.

Tonight will start off with clear skies before some clouds start to move back into the area. It will still be breezy with gusts of 25 to 28 mph. Due to the increasing clouds and continued breezy southerly winds, nighttime lows will be noticeably warmer. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

A cold front will move through the Tri-States late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning. Before that front arrives, tomorrow will be unseasonably warm. Our southerly winds will continue and will enhance leading to a fairly windy day. Wind gusts of 34 to 40 mph will be possible. These winds could knock over trash cans, blow away/knock over Christmas decorations and could knock down some small tree limbs. Increasing moisture will lead to increasing clouds. Skies will start off partly sunny, then turn more mostly cloudy. Even with those clouds in place, the windy conditions will help to warm temperatures to near 60°. The cold front is then expected to arrive between about 11 PM tomorrow night and 1 AM Saturday morning. We are not expecting any precipitation from this front, expect for the chance of just a few sprinkles. The front will certainly drop our temperatures though. The warmest part of Saturday will happen around midnight. Therefore, we are looking to have a midnight high in the low 40s. Then, temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s before rebounding ever so slightly into the 30s for Saturday afternoon.

