Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois seeing increase in demand

QUINCY (WGEM) - Everyone wants their kids to have something to open on Christmas morning but not everyone can afford to make that happen.

Those at Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois said more families are needing help getting gifts for their kids under the tree. Coordinator Jessica Humke said that’s due to inflation and them expanding the number of counties they serve to include Brown, Hancock, and Pike Counties.

She said they are seeing addresses that they’ve never seen on their register before, with 200 more families than usual at this point.

“Just watching those registrations coming in, they are coming in faster and they are coming in from parts of the area that we serve that we’ve not reached before which is a good thing, we are reaching more of the rural areas,” she said. “In the past we’ve served probably 90-95 percent was Quincy and that is not the case this year.”

Humke said roughly 1,000 families have signed up to get toys so far.

Marine Corps League commandant and American Legion Post 37 commander Jesus Delgado said they’re trying to help provide some relief for families struggling to afford toys. He said he started volunteering while in the service and the effort is very rewarding.

“When you have the chance give something to a child and see that smile, it’s all it is,” he said. “Christmas is about just family and I think the spirit of Christmas is what it is and to be able to provide that to families that don’t have it, it’s, it’s unexplainable.”

The last day to register for a toy is December 2. You can do that in-person at Quincy Catholic Charities, located at 620 Maine Street from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 4:30 p.m.. You can also register online.

If you are looking to donate a toy, you can find local businesses with Toys for Tots drop off boxes on their Facebook.

WGEM will also be holding a Toy Blitz at the Quincy Walmart Thursday. You can bring new, unwrapped toys or gift cards between noon at 6:30 p.m..

