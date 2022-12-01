Tri-State farmers pleased with crop yields, officials say

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a wet spring and dry summer in the Tri-States, Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said farmers are pleased with this year’s crop yield.

While yield statistics won’t be available until after the new year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2022 Illinois Crop Production report shows corn was down 3% from last year and soybeans up 6%.

“The dryness we had throughout the summer there for a while probably took the top end out of both corn and soybeans,” Valter said. “Overall the yields were pretty good out there in the fields this fall when the farmers actually got in there for harvest.”

Despite Valter reporting overall satisfaction, he said farmers could pay more to do their job next year.

“Even though they had good yields and they had good prices, they’re going to be turning around and writing large checks to put next years crop out,” he said.

Input costs are everything from fertilizer, pesticides and seeds. Essentially, the operational cost of farming.

Valter mentioned of the last five years, 2022 was one of the better years.

