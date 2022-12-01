Weather Alert: Warm and Windy Friday

Wind advisories have been issued for Friday, with gusts up to 40-50mph possible.
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Secure those Christmas Decorations! A strong area of low pressure is developing over the Rocky Mountains while a strong area of high pressure is set up over the Eastern United States. In between the two, a strong change in pressure is developing which will spur some gusty Southerly winds on Friday. Isolated areas could see wind gusts top 40 to 50mph. Wind advisories have been issued for much of Missouri and Pike and Scott counties in Illinois through the day on Friday.

The gusty Southerly winds will also usher in some unseasonably warm air, with highs approaching 60 degrees (similar but a bit cooler than Tuesday) with mostly cloudy skies. Just as Tuesday’s warmth did not last, neither will Friday’s. A strong cold front will swing through Friday night, bringing a stray shower and much cooler temperatures. Saturday’s high temp will likely occur around midnight or 1AM with temps falling into the 30′s by Saturday afternoon. Combined with breezy NW winds, Saturday will feel much cooler.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

