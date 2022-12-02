Access Food needs more money to process donated food pantry deer

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The second firearm season for deer hunters opened on Thursday in Illinois.

Pike County processors said hunters this year have been especially generous in donating their harvest with 13 tons of deer having been donated so far in Pike County, exceeding all of last year’s donations.

Every deer that is donated has a $100 processing fee. Pike County’s Access Food, Feed the Hungry program, pays to process the deer donated by the hunters which is then given to food pantries in Pike, Brown, Scott, and Schuyler counties.

“We just need extra funds so we can process this meat and get it to the food pantries,” said Access Illinois Outdoors’ executive director Brenda Middendorf. “It’s the only meat source they have, so they really rely on our support. And we don’t want to let them down. And, it’s very nutritional and families are always happy when they are able to have it.”

Middendorf said they are accepting monetary donations to assist with deer processing fees and there are a few ways to do so:

You can drop off cash or checks to Hilltop Custom Meats at 1311 W Washington St.

Mail a check Access Illinois Outdoors at 1301 E Washington St. P.O. box 87 or call 217-285-4720

Go to the 2 Rivers RC&D website’s donate now button

Middendorf said hunters should not be discouraged from still donating and can do so by contacting Hilltop Custom Meats at 217-285-4720.

