Adams County officials swear into positions

QUINCY (WGEM) - Three Adams County officials elected last month were officially sworn in at the county courthouse on Thursday.

Judge Scott Larson did the honors, swearing in two incumbents - treasurer, R. Bryden Cory and County Clerk Ryan Niekamp.

“We got a lot of things planned, you know, keeping our elections safe and secure is top priority, you know also I want to get more records digitalized in the recorder’s office and also look at getting new ADA compliant election equipment,” said Niekamp.

Anthony Grootens was sworn in as the new Adams County Sheriff.

Grootens previously worked for the Adams County Sheriff’s department in the 1970s.

After serving in Adams County for 12 years, he worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency in Virginia.

He also served in Texas, New York and California.

He’s returned home to Adams County and said he wants to build a better relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“The last two years, the way law enforcement has been treated not by the public, well some of the public, but a lot by the media, it made me angry, it made me say, ‘I’m getting back into this fight because it’s wrong what they’re doing to law enforcement,’ and I believe it, I believe it, I think we have a good department, we’re gonna have a great department,” said Grootens.

Grootens said he wants to continue educating the people of Adams County on what law enforcement’s specific roles are in the community.

He said he has an open-door policy with the public and is looking forward to serving his home community again.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.