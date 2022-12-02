Car crash injures 2 juveniles

A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.
A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY (WGEM) - The Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a car crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North at approximately 7:39 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered that a 2006 Dodge Ram left the road and entered a ditch at the intersection.

Two juvenile occupants were treated on scene. One of the juvenile occupants was air lifted via Air Evac.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted by the Carthage Police Department, Carthage Fire Department, Hancock County EMS, and Air Evac.

No further updates are available at this time as to the condition of the juvenile occupants.

