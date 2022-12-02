JWCC celebrates President Michael Elbe before retirement

JWCC PRESIDENT
JWCC PRESIDENT(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College held a retirement dinner Thursday night at the Quincy Country Club honoring President Michael Elbe.

At the country club, he and others came together to enjoy a dinner and celebrate the 30 years he spent at the college between his time as a coach, vice president, and president.

He is also proud of how far the college’s Workforce Development Center and the Agricultural Science expansion projects have come during his time as president.

Elbe assumed the Office of the President in 2014. Elbe feels his greatest accomplishment was serving the community and is thankful for all those who supported him along the way.

“It’s been a real honor to serve, and I am just so thankful for the support of the community and those who have lived in this community,” Elbe said.

Elbe’s last day as president is Dec. 31, 2022.

Elbe expressed that he wants the community to embrace John Wood’s new president Dr. Bryan Renfro because he feels that Renfro is well qualified for the position.

Related links:

Editors Note: A previous version of our story said Michael Elbe is the former president. He is not retiring until Dec. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April according to employee
CFD handles a structure fire.
Hancock County farmhouse catches fire
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

VFW Donation
Palmyra VFW gets donation for building repairs
Palmyra VFW gets donation for building repairs
Palmyra VFW gets donation for building repairs
Foster event Hannibal
Foster care info event sees good turnout in Hannibal
Foster care info event sees good turnout in Hannibal
Foster care info event sees good turnout in Hannibal
Illinois Democrats approve SAFE-T Act trailer bill
Illinois Democrats approve SAFE-T Act trailer bill