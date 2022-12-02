JWCC celebrates President Michael Elbe before retirement

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College held a retirement dinner Thursday night at the Quincy Country Club honoring President Michael Elbe.

At the country club, he and others came together to enjoy a dinner and celebrate the 30 years he spent at the college between his time as a coach, vice president, and president.

He is also proud of how far the college’s Workforce Development Center and the Agricultural Science expansion projects have come during his time as president.

Elbe assumed the Office of the President in 2014. Elbe feels his greatest accomplishment was serving the community and is thankful for all those who supported him along the way.

“It’s been a real honor to serve, and I am just so thankful for the support of the community and those who have lived in this community,” Elbe said.

Elbe’s last day as president is Dec. 31, 2022.

Elbe expressed that he wants the community to embrace John Wood’s new president Dr. Bryan Renfro because he feels that Renfro is well qualified for the position.

Editors Note: A previous version of our story said Michael Elbe is the former president. He is not retiring until Dec. 31, 2022.

