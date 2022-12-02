Foster care info event sees good turnout in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There are 244 kids in foster care in Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties in Missouri, but not enough homes. That’s why there was an event in Hannibal Thursday night aimed at changing that.

There were around 30 people who attended a foster care info night at the Hannibal Holiday Inn Express and Suites to get more information about taking in or supporting children in foster care.

The event was hosted by numerous foster care agencies, including Coyote Hill, Embrace, FosterAdopt Connect, and the Court-Appointed Special Advocates Program.

Coyote Hill Licensing and Training Director Amy Kingery said the purpose of the event was to make a change for the foster kids who need support.

“There are so many kiddos that are coming in for various reasons, abuse and neglect, and they do have so many needs and so we really want to have more than enough foster homes,” Kingery said. “A goal would be to have one foster home for every foster child.”

Representatives at the event also talked about foster kids’ needs for more court representation, as well as free resources for foster families.

People left with papers about how to get licensed.

If you missed Thursday night’s event, click here for Coyote Hill’s website.

Here is more information on fostering requirements:

You must be at least 21 years old.

You have to pass multiple criminal and child abuse background checks.

You need to have a stable income.

You must be willing to participate in a free training and assessment process.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.