Hospital Report: December 2, 2022

Deaths:

Ronald Paul Bringer, age 73, of La Grange, MO passed away, November 30. in the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, MO. Davis Funeral Home

Arlene E. Calaway, age 88, of Quincy, died November 30 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Hannibal Regional reports:

Samantha Shaw and Anthony Crider of Middletown, MO....girl

The parents are Mariena Tipton and Sabdiel Aleman of Bowling Green, MO....boy

Hallee Flowers and Gene Brown of Hannibal, MO...girl

Marni and Corey Nichols of Palmyra, MO....girl

Brittany and Stephen Albers of New London, MO....boy

Kendyl and Philip Armistead of Baylis, IL....boy

Nickesha Price and Matthew Cooper of Curryville, MO....girl

Victoria Tyge and Jeramy Bowen of Hannibal, MO....boy

Cheyenne Brown of Hannibal, MO....girl

Courtney and Levi Berghager of Hannibal, MO...girl.

Paige Tournear and David Brinkley of Hannibal, MO....boy

Suzy and Rusty Harrison of Palmyra, MO....girl

Cheyane and Cecil Stone of Hannibal, MO....girl

Brennan and Jon Smothermon of New London, MO...boy

Carissa Lucas and Jeremiah King of Monroe City, MO....girl

Carli Youngblood and Kent Rutledge of Monticello, MO...boy

Alexis and Evan Meyers of Palmyra, MO....girl

Stacey and Cody Griesbaum of Palmyra, MO....girl

Sheena and Anthony Beale of Keokuk, IA....girl

Kristen and Shawn Buehler of Quincy, IL....boy

Cosea and Allen Moore of Dorham, MO....boy

Gwen David and Shay Kelley of Hannibal, MO.....girl

Kenna Johnson and John Bevis Jr. of New London, MO....boy

Olivia and Kyle Scherder of Bowling Green, MO....boy

Skylar and Brandon Anderson of New London, MO....boy

Erika and James Dodd of Hannibal, MO....boy

Kara Lockwood and Aaron Boleach of Perry, MO....boy

Jalene and Tate Tuley of Taylor, MO.....girl

Chelsey and Wesley Tuley of Palmyra, MO....boy

Loretta and Dustin Hawkins of Louisiana, MO....girl

Kelsey and Joey Hall of Shelbina, MO....girl

Carisa and John Anderson of Hannibal, MO....girl

Serenity Power and Nathan Chaney of Monroe City, MO....girl

Brittney and Bryce Frieden of Pittsfield, IL...girl

Tristin and Chad Neumann of Quincy, IL....boy

Mckayla and Colt Jennings of LaBelle, MO...boy

Jordan Kuitle Frericks and Martin Kuitle of Quincy, IL...girl

Hillary and Derek Janes of Shelbyville, MO....boy

Danielle and Chris Wagher of Hannibal, MO....boy

Kiley Phillipi of Hannibal, MO....boy

Elizabeth and Jamison Moore of Palmyra, MO...girl

Kristy and Grant Taylor of Hannibal, MO....boy

Megan Smashey and Clifford Charlton of New London, MO....boy

Danni and Jordan Hansen of Louisiana, MO....boy

Abbie and Michael Ferguson of Quincy, IL...girl

Kelsi and Jeff Neese of Kinderhock, IL.....girl

Brooklyn Jakub and Brandon Reed of New London, MO....girl

Jeniya Levy and Ameirdro Smith of Hannibal, MO...girl

Kristie and Daryn Crane....girl

Stephanie and Derek Rosen of Frankford, MO....boy

Amanda and Quest Flesner of Hannibal, MO...boy

Joni and Robert Smith of Quincy, IL....girl

