Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract to do business.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials with the Iowa State Fair told multiple fair vendors they will not be offered a future contract to do business because of concerns over fraud by the concession operators.

One of the four vendors accused of fraud is Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, which has been selling drinks at the fair for the past 73 years.

Owner Diane Perry said she thinks she knows the reason.

“We were audited last year,” she said. “They tried saying we were not claiming all of our funds. But we were. And we proved that we were.”

The stand was shut down for about two hours, but Perry said she thought everything had been worked out because they were able to prove all the money was accounted for.

That’s why she said the decision is hard to accept. Perry’s family has been selling lemonade at the fair for five generations, since 1948, but she said she knows those days are now over.

“It was just emotionally sad,” Perry said. “It was like a legacy that’s no longer there.”

Perry suspects the business not making enough money for the fair board could be another reason they aren’t going to be allowed back.

Officials have not released the names of the other three vendors.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies in Clayton crash
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close by April according to employee
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
The program gives those charged with drug crimes a chance to turn their lives around outside of...
Two new graduates honored for drug court program completion
John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery

Latest News

Pike County Quick Lube
Pike County Quick Lube now open
Well No. 2 replacement
Pittsfield water well collapses during construction
MDH is one of two Tri-State hospitals to be given an 'A' grade.
McDonough District Hospital to open expansion in Monmouth
There are now 12 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
IDPH reports 20,495 COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths over past week
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state