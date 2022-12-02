Local group wants to bring historical life back to Keokuk cemetery

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Lee County group is looking to make some upgrades to the Oakland Cemetery on 18th Street in Keokuk.

The members of the Oakland Cemetery Initiative believe there’s more history within all those tombstones than many locals may even know.

Some may view cemeteries as a scary topic to study.

But for the Oakland Cemetery Initiative, it’s a way to honor those who have lived in their area long before them.

Gary Mortimier first came up with the idea to place markers with details of historical people that are buried there when helping with maintenance at the Iowa National Cemetery.

“Well I was working with the road of honor group and I saw a sign online that listed a few names of people in the cemetery,” said Mortimier. “I asked the city works director and he said well if you wanna do something like that we don’t wanna certainly leave anybody out so it’s names of significant history over time.”

The project means a lot to him because he knows some people who have been laid to rest there.

His great-great-grandmother, grandmother, and brother are all buried in Oakland.

With his family members, there are about 80,000 people buried in Oakland Cemetery.

After getting the idea to put signs throughout the cemetery with information on the historical figures buried there, he knew he had to call Keokuk Public Library employee Angela Gates.

As the current president of the Lee County, Iowa Historical Society, and with her background in information gathering with the library, she works as one of the group’s researchers

“From the rich to the poor, all different religions, minorities, people of color, so many different types of people are entered here in Oakland and there all marked with a stone and without knowing their story, you don’t even know the person that you’re walking next to,” said Gates.

She has a passion for learning more about those who have passed before us and educating the public on her findings, as she believes death has become more polarizing today than it was in the past.

She said 200 years ago, families would care for their loved ones that passed in a personal way.

With the popularity of funeral homes, she thinks mankind has lost the art of truly saying final goodbye to a loved one.

“I think that being involved with those who are passing away gives us an opportunity to say goodbye, it gives us a chance to really get to know what they were about in life.”

The group is in the process of applying for state funding.

Should they be approved, they’ll use that money and more that they hope to fundraise, to pay for a new entrance sign and markers listing historical figure’s biographies that are buried there.

If you’d like to donate, you can send a check to the Lee County, Iowa Historical Society with attention indicated to the Oakland Cemetery Initiative. The address to send to is P.O Box 125, Keokuk Iowa, 52632.

Look at the cemetery’s map here.

Find a grave in Oakland Cemetery.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.