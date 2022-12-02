McDonough District Hospital to open expansion in Monmouth

McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The McDonough District Hospital announced Friday that the MDH Monmouth Clinic will offer a Convenience Clinic five days a week starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Convenience Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

It is located at 2 AmericInn Way, Suite B, and C where patients 18 months and older can be seen on a walk-in basis for illnesses and minor injuries.

For more information on the MDH Monmouth Clinic, call 309-715-7362 or log on to their website.

