McDonough District Hospital to open expansion in Monmouth

MDH is one of two Tri-State hospitals to be given an 'A' grade.
MDH is one of two Tri-State hospitals to be given an 'A' grade.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The McDonough District Hospital announced Friday that the MDH Monmouth Clinic will offer a Convenience Clinic five days a week starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Convenience Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

It is located at 2 AmericInn Way, Suite B, and C where patients 18 months and older can be seen on a walk-in basis for illnesses and minor injuries.

For more information on the MDH Monmouth Clinic, call 309-715-7362 or log on to their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies in Clayton crash
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close by April according to employee
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
The program gives those charged with drug crimes a chance to turn their lives around outside of...
Two new graduates honored for drug court program completion
John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery

Latest News

Pike County Quick Lube
Pike County Quick Lube now open
Well No. 2 replacement
Pittsfield water well collapses during construction
There are now 12 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
IDPH reports 20,495 COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths over past week
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state