Mortgage interest rates declining

By Hunter Willis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re looking to buy a home, now might be the time.

Mortgage interest rates are on the decline and have dropped by nearly a full percentage point from where they were a few months ago.

Rates had climbed to the highest level in decades as the Federal Reserve has sought to curb inflation.

One local broker said while rates have dipped, the demand for housing is quite high due to the low inventory level.

“Well, I wouldn’t wait for the rates to drop. I would go ahead and find a house now because right now, it is harder to find a house than it is a better rate,” Swick Realty Broker and Owner Glenn Swick said. “The rates are going to be the same no matter where you go the inventory may change.”

Swick said grants and other mortgage assistance programs are available and could help if you need assistance in buying a home.

The current rate is 6.0%.

