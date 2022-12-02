Nauvoo looks to complete bounce-back tourism year from the pandemic

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - As a town that relies primarily on tourism, Nauvoo is looking to finish the year on a high note with several weekends worth of holiday festivities.

With some events like the Nauvoo and British Pageants returning for the first time since 2019, Vice President of the Nauvoo Area Chamber of Commerce Boyd Wolz said the city is hopeful to carry the year’s success into the winter.

Thursday begins a months long Christmas tree decorating contest, followed by Merry Making on Mullholland that runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“What we’d like to see happen here with the businesses is to not have just a huge influx in the summertime and then have nothing happening in the winter time,” Boyd said. “We’re trying to create something that’s going to be a year round place to go.”

Other events like the annual pumpkin walk, he said, continued to draw a huge crowd as the town transitioned from summer to fall tourism.

“Walking down Mullholland Street was like trying to walk down Main Street in Disneyland on a busy day, there were just people everywhere,” he added.

As for the effect on local businesses, Nauvoo Market Place owner Sharon Cohen said she has also experienced a bounce back year from the pandemic.

Cohen began business in 2018 and said it was a success until being forced to shutdown in March 2020.

A few months later, the shop would reopen, but Cohen said it didn’t gain full traction until Nauvoo fully opened and once again brought back annual events.

“We have a lot of customers who will come for antiquing on the weekend, but not like an event,” Cohen said. “An event brings them [customers and tourists] in because it’s something to do and it’s a destination again.”

Cohen said the pandemic hurt the business especially because she did not learn how to operate online shopping.

She hopes the holiday events ahead carry the business into an even better 2023.

“We are now sought after and have a waiting list for vendors,” she added. “What I hope for is that we never leave the cash register.”

Saturday is also the Nauvoo Fire Protection District’s annual soup supper from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Events happening in Nauvoo for the Christmas season.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.