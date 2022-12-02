New program offers QPS students on-site mental health help

By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new program is in place for Quincy Public School students who need mental health help.

Organizers said the Thriving Minds program is a joint partnership between Quincy Medical Group, Clarity Healthcare, and Quincy Public schools to embed behavioral health and substance abuse counselors in Quincy Senior High School.

QMG business and intelligence director Selena Stegeman said the plan is to provide two counselors, one from QMG and another from Clarity Healthcare, to offer counseling to students and training for teachers. Thriving Minds project director Lindsay Brummel said the training would be offered at extra cost to the school.

Stegeman said funding for the program comes from $500,000 federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“We wouldn’t have been able to offer those services in the schools themselves we think that’s really important that we are where kids are so that they can access us easily and readily,” Stegeman said.

QPS superintendent Todd Pettit said the pandemic has highlighted mental health needs, with students suffering from anxiety, depression and trying to re-engage in school life. He said they do have counselors and social workers available but more help is always welcome.

“Having the program within the school allows students more comfort level to be able to seek out the services that are provided,” Pettit said.

Brummel said Clarity Healthcare already has their substance abuse councilor at the school, offering services three times a week. Stegeman said the QMG behavioral health counselor will begin in two weeks with services will be available all week, Monday through Friday.

