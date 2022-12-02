Oak Street to close between Fourth and Fifth streets

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Oak Street between Fourth and Fifth streets will be closed to repair a water service.

The road will be closed at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; it is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.

Crews will close the same area again starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, for pavement restoration.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Officials remind drivers to use extra caution when driving near construction work zones and try to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Resor
Quincy man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated domestic battery
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April
Quincy Bed Bath and Beyond to close in April according to employee
CFD handles a structure fire.
Hancock County farmhouse catches fire
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Access Food needs more money to process donated food pantry deer
Access Food needs more money to process donated food pantry deer
Pike County elected officials sworn into office
Pike County elected officials sworn into office
Two new graduates honored for drug court program completion
Two new graduates honored for drug court program completion
Salvation Army Bucket Blitz kicks off
Salvation Army Bucket Blitz kicks off
Blessing brings back mask rules following rise in illnesses
Blessing brings back mask rules following rise in illnesses