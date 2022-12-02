Oak Street to close between Fourth and Fifth streets

QUINCY (WGEM) - Oak Street between Fourth and Fifth streets will be closed to repair a water service.

The road will be closed at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; it is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.

Crews will close the same area again starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, for pavement restoration.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Officials remind drivers to use extra caution when driving near construction work zones and try to use an alternate route.

