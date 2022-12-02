Palmyra man arrested for alleged burglary, identity theft and forgery
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Police Department arrested Nikalos M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra after a long investigation for alleged burglary, identity theft, and forgery.
Police reported that Bennett was a suspect in a burglary at Palmyra Middle School on July 25. Bennett was also a suspect in an identity theft case on Aug. 24.
Police gathered found probable cause to obtain a search warrant of Bennett’s home in the 600 block of West Main Cross Street in Palmyra.
Police said during the search of Bennett’s home they found a firearm, meth, and counterfeit currency.
Bennet was arrested on felony warrants for second-degree burglary, seven counts of forgery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said Bennett was also charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Bennet is being held in the Adams County Jail.
