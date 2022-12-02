Palmyra VFW gets donation for building repairs

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - An organization in Palmyra, Missouri that serves veterans got money on Thursday to help with their building renovations.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11041 got a $1,500 donation raised by the Knights of Columbus. That money is going toward a loan they took out to replace their leaking roof and old windows.

VFW Commander Gene Ash said he is very appreciative of their donation.

“It’s another great thing that happened today,” Ash said. “We ended up getting a $1,500 donation between the Knights of Columbus and the Fourth Degree and we are very happy with that.”

Ash said they are at 50% of their goal to raise around $30,000.

If you want to donate, you can bring cash or a check to their location at 316 South Main Street.

