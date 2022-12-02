Pike County elected officials sworn into office

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Four incumbent county officials in Pike County were sworn in for another term on Thursday morning.

Over at the Pike County Courthouse, Judge Frank McCartney swore in county clerk Natalie Roseberry, sheriff David Greenwood, treasurer Scott Syrcle, and supervisor of assessments Cindy Shaw.

“They were all re-elected,” McCartney said. “I’m excited to serve with them. They all do a great job and the county’s lucky to have them.”

The nine Pike County board members; Jim Sheppard, Andy Borrowman, Mark Sprague, Mark Mountain, John Birch, Tom Lewis, Derek Ross, Don Foster, and Reta Hoskin will be sworn in at 5 p.m. on Monday Dec. 5, in the courthouse.

Additionally, Schuyler County’s newly elected judge Mark Vincent will be sworn in at 10 a.m. at the Schuyler County Courthouse.

