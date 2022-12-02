Pike County Quick Lube now open

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County residents can now get their oil changed without driving all the way to Quincy, Mount Sterling or Jacksonville.

Pike County Quick Lube opened for business on Friday at 1269 1/2 Washington Street.

Co-Owner Chris Little said they plan to give discounts to senior citizens and single mothers. He said they are excited to provide a much-needed service to the community.

“Most of the seniors here are on a fixed income,” Little said. “And we know how the single mothers struggle. So it seemed like the right thing to do for at least those two categories and you know we’ll see how it goes.”

Little said their services will offer synthetic blends or full synthetic.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

