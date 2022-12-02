Pittsfield water well collapses during construction

Well No. 2 replacement
Well No. 2 replacement(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Pittsfield has run into an issue with a water well. And they are working as fast as they can to resolve it.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said for a while, well number two, which pumps directly into the city’s water treatment plant, has not been able to run at full pressure.

He said workers started installing the new well on Monday. On Wednesday, he said the well collapsed during construction.

“We got permission to vacate and fill it,” Mendenhall said. “So now we’re in the process of finding a new spot to find that number 2 well to put back into place.”

Mendenhall said the city is not sure how long it will take for the well to go in. He said the grant will take care of it, however, the city might need to buy new pipes that did not survive the collapse.

“Our other two wells are still pumping,” Mendenhall said. “There’s no issue with any water shortage or anything like that. We’re going to continue to be able to pump enough to the end of our city for usage.”

Mendenhall said the city got a $430,000 grant through the USDA to install the new well.

