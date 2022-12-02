Quincy man dies in Clayton crash

By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident in rural Clayton.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to North 1400th Avenue and East 2950th around 4:34 p.m.

They said Mathew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Blessing Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

