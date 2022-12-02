Quincy University Hawks Baseball Winter Banquet Date Set For The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University Baseball program is excited to announce their 2023 Winter Banquet and Dugout Club.

Winter Banquet

The 5th annual Winter Banquet will take place on Saturday, February 4th at the Town and Country Inn & Suites (110 N. 54th Street, Quincy, Illinois) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration for the event will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The event will recognize the 2017 World Series team, along with presenting 2022 Special Awards. The coaching staff will also give a preview of what lies ahead for the 2023 season.

Parents and guests of the program will be able to purchase tickets for $50, while the event is complimentary for all current players. You are asked to sign up as soon as possible, as seating is on a first come, first reserved basis.

There will be baskets and raffle prizes as the event. If you would like to donate a basket, package or tickets to a special event for auction/raffle, please contact Coach Matt Schissel.

Attire for the event will be “business casual” on February 4.

For more info on Dugout Club opportunities QU head baseball coach Matt Schissel (schisma@quincy.edu).

--QU Release

