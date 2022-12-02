Quincy University Hawks Baseball Winter Banquet Date Set For The Gem City

QU’s 2017 World Series Team Will Be Honored On February 4, 2023
QU Hawks Baseball
QU Hawks Baseball(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University Baseball program is excited to announce their 2023 Winter Banquet and Dugout Club.

Winter Banquet

The 5th annual Winter Banquet will take place on Saturday, February 4th at the Town and Country Inn & Suites (110 N. 54th Street, Quincy, Illinois) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration for the event will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The event will recognize the 2017 World Series team, along with presenting 2022 Special Awards. The coaching staff will also give a preview of what lies ahead for the 2023 season.

Parents and guests of the program will be able to purchase tickets for $50, while the event is complimentary for all current players. You are asked to sign up as soon as possible, as seating is on a first come, first reserved basis.

There will be baskets and raffle prizes as the event. If you would like to donate a basket, package or tickets to a special event for auction/raffle, please contact Coach Matt Schissel.

Attire for the event will be “business casual” on February 4.

For more info on Dugout Club opportunities QU head baseball coach Matt Schissel (schisma@quincy.edu).

--QU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 1) Quincy Blue Devils Set To Host The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Tonight On The Mats In The Gem City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Wrestling Team Prepares To Host Fort Madison Tonight In The Gem City!

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 1) QND Lady Raiders Set To Tip-Off Against West Hancock On The IHSA Hardwood Tonight In Conference Play

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Set To Face West Hancock On The IHSA Hardwood Tonight In Warsaw

Sports

Former QC basketball standout recalls day Hawks were introduced to future NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Former QC basketball standout recalls day Hawks were introduced to future NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Lia Quintero Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Truman State University Bulldogs

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Lia Quintero Headed To The GLVC Ranks Next Season

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Breaking News: Wednesday (Nov. 30) QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Makayla Knoblauch And Mattison Norris Earn AVCA All-American Recognition

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Duo Receive All-American Recognition

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 29) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Eva Dickerman Signs NLI With Maryville University

Sports

WGEM Sports Breaking News: Tuesday (Nov. 29) QU Announces Three New Recruits Set To Join The Lady Hawks Basketball Program

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks Excited About Three New Recruits Headed To Campus Next Fall

Sports

QU Hawks Play Host To Lewis University At Pepsi Arena On The GLVC Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Quincy University Hawks Tip-Off Against Lewis University At Pepsi Arena In GLVC Basketball Action In The Gem City

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Soar Past Lewis University On The Pepsi Arena Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Camp Point Central Panthers Venture To Mount Sterling To Open The (2022-23) Season Against The Hornets of Brown County On The IHSA Prep Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Panthers Open The (2022-23) Basketball Season In Mount Sterling Against Brown County