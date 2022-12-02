Ralls County gets new conservation agent

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - You might notice a new conservation agent in Ralls County, Missouri.

Nick Freeman is from Jackson, Missouri, and began work as a conservation agent for the Missouri Department of Conservation in November.

Conservation agents enforce laws to protect natural resources, like doing compliance checks with fishermen and hunters, and responding to vehicle crashes involving wildlife.

Freeman said he loves being outside and interacting with the public.

“I fell in love with the job,” he said. “There’s a lot of freedom, you get to be outside most of the day and just interact with the public and community, which is something I think I really enjoy.”

Freeman said he is looking forward to getting to know the Ralls County community.

If you want to get in contact with a conservation agent in Missouri, click here.

