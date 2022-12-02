Salvation Army Bucket Blitz kicks off

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Bucket Blitz has kicked off.

Volunteers were ringing bells along Memorial and Jefferson Street on Thursday. Proceeds will go toward The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign to assist families in need. Their goal is to raise $435,000.

“We’ve done several communities so far,” said donor relations coordinator Chad Douglas. “We did Monroe City on Tuesday, Shelbina, Missouri yesterday, and Pittsfield today.”

Douglas said they will go to Mount Sterling on Friday and Palmyra on Saturday.

“Together, we service nine communities within the bi-state region within Missouri and Illinois,” Douglas said. “So its fun to get out there and reach those communities and collect money from the dollars because the dollars come back here this time of year and really all year around.”

Quincy’s Bucket Blitz kicked off on Monday Dec. 5 and ends Thursday, Dec. 8.

Hannibal’s Bucket Blitz kicked off on Monday Dec. 5 and ends on Friday, Dec. 9.

