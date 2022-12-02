Siemens in Fort Madison to reopen

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Limited in Fort Madison, Iowa
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Limited in Fort Madison, Iowa(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Siemens Gamesa spokesperson has confirmed that the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy facility in Fort Madison has begun the process of reopening.

In a statement issued Thursday, the spokesperson said the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and the pursuit of new orders has allowed Siemens in Fort Madison to start hiring once again.

Anyone interested in working or returning to work at the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy facility can visit the Siemens Gamesa website, or the IowaWorks website. You can also visit the local office in the Westland Mall in West Burlington, Iowa.

