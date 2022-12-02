Two new graduates honored for drug court program completion

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two Adams County women, Jennifer Diaz and April Wiley, celebrated their graduation drug court with a full courtroom on Thursday.

The two completed the drug court program that’s been a part of the Adams County legal system since 2006.

The program gives those charged with drug crimes a chance to turn their lives around outside of a jail cell.

Participants are ordered to go through rehab, regular court appearances, counseling and numerous drug tests.

Adams County drug court probation officer, Jennifer “J.R.” Fischer said the graduates are left the program as better people all around.

“Seeing these changes in people is really motivating it’s great to see that they can change their life and be better parents, better employees and just a better person,” Fischer said.

Throughout their time in the program, the women completed a combined total of more than 400 hours of public service work.

Fischer hopes to see 15 new graduates complete the program by March of 2023.

