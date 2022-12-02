Warm and Windy to Turn Cold and Windy

A Wind Advisory continues for the Tri-States through 3AM-5AM Saturday morning with gusts as high as 45-50mph possible. Those gusts will pick up in the 9PM - 11PM timeframe as a strong cold front crashes into the Tri-States. Winds will change sharpy to the Northwest and will cause temperatures to plummet. High temps for Saturday will likely be in the low 40′s and set right after midnight. By Saturday morning, temps will be in the 20′s with wind chills even lower.

Winds will gradually relax through the afternoon. The relaxing winds and mostly sunny skies will allow temps to climb back into the low to mid 30′s for Saturday afternoon before dropping back into the 20′s for Saturday evening. A more seasonable forecast is in store for Sunday with more clouds in Southern counties and highs in the low to mid 40′s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.