Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Today - Tomorrow Morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a Wind Advisory today into tomorrow morning. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down as well.

Adams, Brown and Pike County in Illinois; Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, and Ralls County in Missouri will be under the advisory from 12 PM this afternoon through 3 AM tomorrow morning.

Schuyler County in Illinois will be under the advisory from 8 PM tonight through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

Lee County in Iowa; Scotland and Clark County in Missouri will be under the advisory from 6 PM this evening through 3 AM tomorrow morning.

Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois will be under the advisory from 8 PM tonight through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

