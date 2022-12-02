Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Today - Tomorrow Morning

Wind gusts today will range from 35 to 43 mph. Tonight gusts will range from 38 to 45 mph.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a Wind Advisory today into tomorrow morning. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down as well.

Adams, Brown and Pike County in Illinois; Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, and Ralls County in Missouri will be under the advisory from 12 PM this afternoon through 3 AM tomorrow morning.

Schuyler County in Illinois will be under the advisory from 8 PM tonight through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

Lee County in Iowa; Scotland and Clark County in Missouri will be under the advisory from 6 PM this evening through 3 AM tomorrow morning.

Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois will be under the advisory from 8 PM tonight through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

