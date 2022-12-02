WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 1) QND Lady Raiders Set To Tip-Off Against West Hancock On The IHSA Hardwood Tonight In Conference Play

All-State Guards Abbey Schreacke & Blair Eftink Will Test Lady Titans Defense
Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreake And The Lady Raiders Set To Face West Hancock
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The undefeated Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame will tip-off against West Hancock on the road tonight in their second conference game of the week on the IHSA hardwood. Longtime QND head coach Eric Orne has the “Blue & Gold” on the hardwood at “The Pit” earlier today during their customary pre-game team walk-through. The team went through some of the finer points of their scouting report on the Lady Titans.

We’ll check in with Coach Orne and get his thoughts on the challenge the reigning IHSA Class 2A State Champions will face this evening in Warsaw.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

