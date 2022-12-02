WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 1) Quincy Blue Devils Set To Host The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Tonight On The Mats In The Gem City

QHS Prepares Venue For this Evening’s 2022-23 Home-Opener Against the Visiting Hounds From The Hawkeye State
QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares To Host Fort Madison During (2022-23) Home-Opener
QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares To Host Fort Madison During (2022-23) Home-Opener
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High wrestling team was very busy earlier this afternoon preparing to greet tonight’s opponents from Lee County, Iowa. The squad was charged with the task of making sure that the QHS Gym was ready for their (2022-23) home-opener against Fort Madison.

Whenever the Bloodhounds and the Blue devils square off, sparks usually fly on the mats and tonight should be no different in “The Gem City!”

