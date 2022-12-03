Armed robbers hit Louisiana, Mo. Dairy Queen

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - On Friday, the Dairy Queen in Louisiana, Missouri, was the scene of an armed robbery, according to the Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte.

Police said at 9:32 p.m. on Dec. 2, they responded to a call at the Dairy Queen.

Police said the restaurant had closed at 9 p.m. and the owner was the only person in the building when two masked men entered the back door to the building.

Police reported that the men restrained the owner with duct tape and took an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said the owner was able to free himself and call 911.

According to police, one of the men had a visible hand gun tucked into his front waste band of his pants. Both of the thieves were dressed in all black with hoods.

Police reported that the men were wearing blue latex gloves and what appeared to be cloth bandanas across their nose and mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 573-324-3202 ext. 3016.

